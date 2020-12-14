A new mom who has worked hard to overcome homelessness, exploitation, and addiction issues will get a boost next week when she receives a free car.
Jordan, mother to a one-year-old girl, has two years of sobriety and lives at a residence maintained by the Karis Society, a Kelowna non-profit group.
Jordan currently uses public transit at 7 a.m. to get Khalli to day care, then goes by bus to get herself to work at 8:30 a.m. The procedure is repeated in the evening, with mom and daughter not returning home until about 6 p.m.
The owners of NOX Automotive in West Kelowna bought a car at auction last week and are repairing it. They'll present it to Jordan, who was among the vulnerable youth said to have been defrauded by a former Kelowna social worker, next week.
"With everything she has had to endure, she hasn't given up. She fights every day to make a better life for her daughter, and we at NOX feel that she deserves to be rewarded for her strength," NOX Automotive spokeswoman Teresa Galbraith says.
Jordan, who has been helped by the HOPE Outreach Society as well as the Karis Society, is working toward moving into herself and Khalli into their own home by next spring.