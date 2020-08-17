The record-setting heat is expected to break this week.
On Sunday, more than a dozen temperature records were broken across the province, including in Penticton (36.5 C) and Summerland (36.8 C).
More records were expected to be set Monday, as a strong ridge of high pressure continued its push into the Southern Interior.
“Thirteen records does seem like a lot,” said Carmen Hartt, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.
The usual temperature in the Okanagan at this time is the high 20s.
The heat warning in the Okanagan Valley is expected to end sometime on Tuesday, though Wednesday is still expected to hit 32 C.
Young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors are most at risk when the mercury rises.
Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle, said Environment Canada.
Weather has been wonky in the Okanagan. While June is normally wet and cool, summer started much later this year. Temperatures didn’t break 30 C until mid-July.
When the heat hit, it packed a punch. Hot, dry weather has become the norm over the past few weeks.
The weather is also concerning from a wildfire perspective. Heat waves, such as this, make conditions ripe for thunderstorms, said Hartt.
“With the breakdown of the heat, we often get thunderstorms,” she said. “They can be isolated and they can be brief.”
A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect Monday for the Shuswap.
Environment Canada warns severe thunderstorms can produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.