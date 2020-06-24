A gathering of Mount Boucherie graduates and their families at Kelowna's Waterfront Park last Friday didn't escape detection by city and health officials.
Lance Kayfish, the City of Kelowna's risk manager, said the gathering was investigated by the city's bylaw department and the findings passed on to Interior Health officers, who are responsible for enforcing public health orders.
Several hundred people gathered in Rhapsody Plaza prior to a walk through the park by the well-dressed graduates. The event was privately organized. The school was not involved.
Kayfish said the city investigates anytime there is a complaint about violations of provincial health orders. In this case, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry's order that gatherings be limited to 50 people or less was not adhered to.
"We follow up on every single complaint," Kayfish said, adding seven complaints since the start of the pandemic had been deemed serious enough to pass on to Interior Health.
"This wasn't the type of event we wanted to see," said Kayfish, echoing comments made earlier this week by Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.
After the event, an Interior Health spokesperson said the organization tries to use education to deter people from gathering in large groups.
"Our process is to provide tools and advice to help people make the best decision to protect their health and the health of the people around them," Susan Duncan said in a written statement.
In their news conference on Monday, Dix and Henry also said education is the preferred method for deterring large gatherings, though Henry said police and bylaw officers have been called in to break up some gatherings around the province.
Dix said most British Columbians are following the health orders.
Kayfish said the city informs all complainants of the results of the city's investigations.