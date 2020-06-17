The hoped-for restoration of Mission Creek is much like the waterway itself - a long and winding process that flows quickly sometimes and meanders here and there.
For the next two years, volunteers will focus on coming up with a detailed plan to bring back sections of Kelowna's most important waterway to the way it would have looked decades ago.
Work will involve examining where dikes could be repositioned to widen the creek while still ensuring flood protection, and considering which private properties might be prioritized for eventual purchase to provide the land needed to restore a more natural habitat.
"This is definitely a long-term project but we want to be ready with phase two of the restoration plan so we're prepared to begin work right away when funding becomes available," Steve Matthews, co-ordinator of the Mission Creek Restoration Project, said Wednesday.
"Funders want to see their dollars in action with shovels in the ground, so getting a comprehensive plan ready is really important," Matthews said.
A 550-metre section of the creek between Casorso Road and Gordon Drive has already been restored to a more natural state, with greater vegetation and a wider channel with meander notches, which are slow-flowing sections more suitable for fish spawning.
The goal is for similar work all the way between East Kelowna Road and where the creek empties into Okanagan Lake.
But there are many practical obstacles, such as extensive private landholdings, including farms and buildings, which may or may not ever come up for sale, as well as the presence of public infrastructure like gas lines and other utility corridors.
"In our dream world, we'd simply push the dikes on both sides of the creek back and let the creek flow where it wants, but of course that's impossible," said Matthews, a retired provincial fish biologist.
The creek was channelized in the '50s to limit flooding and provide more arable land in Kelowna. As a result, there are many stretches of the creek with relatively fast flows and little habitat diversity.
While future land purchases would provide the space for a wider, more meandering creek, such undertakings would run into the millions of dollars.
But short-term and less-costly initiatives could include additional plantings of indigenous vegetation along the creekbanks, placement of boulder clusters that slow the stream and scour out small pools for better fish habitat, and enhancing conservation efforts in areas that already resemble a natural state.
While the entire length of the creek will likely never be returned to its original zig-zag path across Kelowna, the success of the first phase of the restoration project gives Matthews hope that future phases are not too far off.
"With phase one, we have a demonstration site that shows what can be done," Matthews said. "This is a feasible project. It just takes time and commitment."