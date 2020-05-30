A local film has won a Canadian Screen Award for best documentary.
To the Worlds followed a group of Okanagan women, ages 47-77, as they prepared to compete in the 2018 International Adult Figure Skating Competition in Germany.
Made by Wendy Ord and Glen Samuel of Mountain Lake Films, the documentary debuted on CBC in January 2019 and is still available on the CBC website and app.
“This honour really goes to the women in the film who put up with us following them around with cameras for months on end”, Ord said in a news release, “and who inspired me and hundreds of thousands of people across this country to pursue their dreams."
Lake Country's Ord was also one of the skaters in the group. She took up figure skating in her 50s.