The start of the flu shot season at one Kelowna pharmacy has been busy with both pre-booked appointments and drop-ins.
"It's been very steady so far, and we've got all the COVID-19 protocols in place," Nathan Klaassen, a pharmacist and owner of the Shoppers Drug Mart in Glenmore, said Tuesday.
He expects as many as 30 per cent more flu shots may be given this year because of the ongoing pandemic.
Health officials are encouraging as many people as possible to get a flu shot this year to avoid a feared "twindemic", in which simultaneous flu and COVID-19 outbreaks overwhelm the health-care system.
"It's critical that we do everything we can this year to try to avoid a serious flu season," said Klaasssn, who recommends people phone a pharmacy to see what arrangements are best for getting a flu shot.
This year, the Public Health Agency of Canada says more than 13 million doses have been ordered, a jump from last season's 11.2 million doses.
Ten per cent of that is the high-dose influenza vaccine -- itself a 25 per cent increase from last season as public health focuses on inoculating more adults 65 years and older, who account for most hospitalizations and deaths from flu and COVID-19.
Interior Health says public immunization clinics are now by appointment only. Children age 12 and under get priority, along with their family members.
Healthy adults should get their flu shot from a pharmacy or doctor's office.
For a list of locations to get a flu shot, see immunizebc.ca