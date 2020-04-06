The only bidder on a West Kelowna park restoration project says the job is more expensive than expected because of the coronavirus pandemic.
City council is expected Tuesday to award a $470,000 contract for work at Willow Park, the city's busiest beach, to Landmark Solutions Inc.
The tender is above the amount the city had estimated for the work, which relates to flooding damage caused three years ago, though a report to council does not say by how much.
Landmark Solutions officials told the city the job was more expensive than the municipality had estimated because of "COVID-19 and the spatial separation of workers onsite, the challenges with having different crews shift work onto the project, and shared equipment, etc.," states part of a staff report to council.
It's also more costly than anticipated, company officials say, because municipal officials had not accounted for the impact on construction of a months-long shutdown of nearby Gellatly Road bridge.
Despite the unexpectedly high cost, city staff nevertheless recommend council issue the contract to Landmark Solutions Inc. Delaying it, staff say, would push the work back until at least next year and jeopardize provincial funding which is covering 80 per cent of the project's cost.
Since Okanagan Lake rose to record high levels in the spring of 2017, West Kelowna has had to undertake about 50 projects to repair damage caused by localized flooding.
The work at Willow Park, which involves repairs to a retaining wall, has been one of the most challenging projects, city staff say, requiring different designs, surveys, and provincial approvals.
Willow Beach, on Gellatly Road just north of the West Kelowna Yacht Club, is described on the city's website as "one of West Kelowna's best waterfront destinations" with swimming, volleyball, on-leash dog areas, and washroom.