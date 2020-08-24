The number of City of Kelowna employees who earn more than $75,000 annually rose by 10 per cent last year.
Now, the names and salaries of nearly half of all municipal workers must be released because they earn more than the threshold for disclosure that’s required under the province’s sunshine laws.
A total of 449 city staffers made more than $75,000 in 2019, up from 407 in 2018. There are currently 943 full-time municipal employees.
The long list of employees who make more than $75,000 includes many department directors and managers, but also includes groundskeepers, concrete workers, gardeners and traffic signals technicians.
Of the 449 staff whose salaries exceed $75,000, 127 are managers, 198 are unionized City Hall workers, and 124 are unionized firefighters.
The highest-paid employee is city manager Doug Gilchrist, who earned $264,000 last year. Gilchrist earned $221,000 in 2018 after he was named to the the top job in March .
Second-highest earner was deputy city manager Joe Creron, at $204,000, down from the $231,000 he earned in 2018.
Some other top managers saw little rise in their pay year-over-year, or increases of less than two per cent.
But a few managers saw considerable increases in their salaries. Airport director Sam Samaddar, for example, saw his remuneration rise from $176,000 in 2018 to $191,000 last year.
The number of city employees making more than $75,000 has tripled since 2008.
“The city provides hundreds of services that require a wide variety of degrees and specialized qualifications,” reads part of the salary report, submitted Monday to council.
“The city must also compete with the public and private sectors to recruit and retain employees who are qualified to fill these positions,” the report states.
At Monday’s meeting, both councillors Luke Stack and Brad Sieben said the provincial government should increase the salary threshold at which municipal employees’ names and pay must be disclosed.
“I’d love to see the provincial government review as to whether the reporting threshold should be changed,” Stack said.
Given the continual increase in employees’ salaries, Stack said, if the threshold isn’t changed, “one of these days, everyone will be on the list.”
