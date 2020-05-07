Parents in the Central Okanagan are being asked to share their views on how schools should be re-opened.
The school district has launched an online survey to gauge public attitudes toward the government's plan to bring an unspecified number of students back to class before the end of June.
"In an effort to develop a plan that is responsive to the needs of families, the district wants to hear from you on what thoughts and ideas it should consider as it plans for a greater level of on-site learning services at its schools," says an email sent to parents of all 22,500 Kelowna-area students.
"To start this process, we will be using Thought Exchange, which will allow you to not only contribute your ideas, but also view and prioritize the ideas of others," the email states.
"This data will be used to help the district and school develop a plan a plan to move forward as further guidance (from the provincial government) is received," it says.
The Ministry of Education is expected to make an announcement within a few weeks on a phased return to school for some students will be accomplished.
Under the government's so-called 'Restart Plan' there is acknowledgement that parents have had a "heavy burden" to support their children's learning program while schools have been closed.
"We know there is no substitute for in-class instruction - and an important step toward our recovery is getting kids back into the classroom, so parents can get back into the workplace," the Restart Plan says.
"With weeks left in the school year, we anticipate many kids will not return to the classroom until September. But we are are also exploring ways to safely get some kids back to school before the summer," the plan says.
The online survey was launched Wednesday and continues until May 14. As of Thursday, more than 1,300 comments had been made.
Common topics posted so far include the need for enhanced cleaning at schools, the ability of parents to choose whether or not to send their kids back to school, possibility of alternating days of instruction, regular health checks for children, and small class size limits.
To participate, go to https://my.thoughtexchange.com/#807186936