Kelowna’s museums are reopening.
The flagship Okanagan Heritage Museum on Queensway reopened June 13.
The Okanagan Military Museum on Ellis Street will reopen July 4.
The Heritage Museum is offering The White Glove Experience tour Sundays from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 5-7:30 p.m. In this tour, visitors put on the curator’s white gloves and take what’s called a “tactile” tour of the museum.
The Kelowna Public Archives remains closed to the public however, some services are available remotely by appointment. Contact the Kelowna Museum Society’s archivist Tara Hurley at hurley@kelownamuseums.ca or 250-763-2417, ext. 25.
The heritage museum is open open every day but Tuesdays and Wednesdays. However, it will be open for Canada Day.
Social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions will be in effect.