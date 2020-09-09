Cops for Kids riders Marc Gruber, Gail Harrison, Garnet Lloyd and John Bauer get a bird’s eye view as they spin their wheels some 40 feet in the air atop a scissor lift in the West Kelowna Save On Foods parking lot Saturday. The riders were hoping to log 100 kilometres each. Below in the parking lot, Cops for Kids was holding a hotdog sale by donation with Nor-Val Rentals matching donations up to $2,500. The annual Cops for Kids Ride begins Friday in Kelowna and will look a little different this year due to precautions around COVID-19.