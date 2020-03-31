Beefed-up street programs are making sure Kelowna’s homeless people are being fed and getting the help they need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kelowna’s Gospel Mission has added a second outreach team so it has two teams with two vans driving around delivering food, blankets, socks, underwear, toiletries and vitamins to those on the street.
The vans won’t serve only downtown, where the homeless population seems to be concentrated, but additional neighbourhoods where there are people in need.
“We want to assure our community we are still serving those in need and no one in Kelowna, living on the streets, will go hungry,” said mission executive director Randy Benson.
As the novel coronavirus crisis worsened March 16, the mission was forced to reduce its number of temporary shelter beds from 90 to 56 to abide by physical distancing rules to keep beds at least two metres apart.
The mission is able to keep physical distancing and serve breakfast, lunch and dinner to those 56 guests in the dining room at the shelter at 251 Leon Ave.
However, meal service at the shelter ended for other homeless and impoverished people who, in the past, were able to drop in for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Those not living at the shelter who are in need of food can get it from one of the outreach teams or come by the Kelowna Curling Club parking lot from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. daily for the dinner served by the mission in conjunction with the Salvation Army food truck. The food truck dinner is the same as the nutritious one served at the shelter.
Homeless people can continue, as they have all winter, to tent overnight at the park behind the curling club.
The mission’s outreach teams will also help the homeless with referrals to mental health and addiction counselling, since homelessness is often tied to mental illness and drug and alcohol abuse.
Benson hadn’t heard of a shortage of street drugs causing additional problems for the homeless or impoverished.