Swimmers will have to stay two arms' lengths away from one another when Kelowna-area pools finally re-open.
Physical distancing practices must be maintained in the water, and it's possible only lap swimming will be allowed with leisure sections of pools remaining closed indefinitely.
"There's a new document out just today that says clearly that social distancing of two metres will be required when aquatic facilities reopen," West Kelowna recreation manager Bob Kusch told city council on Tuesday.
"I'm not sure how we're going to control that, but there are some guidelines that are getting clearer and clearer," said Kusch, who was giving an update on plans to re-open public facilities shuttered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Jim Lind hockey arena opened on a "very limited basis" this week, Kusch said, and West Kelowna's youth centre re-opened on Tuesday.
As in other municipalities, playgrounds, sportsfields, and outdoor recreation courts in West Kelowna have already re-opened to casual use, though no organized or league play is underway.
The city's swimming pool, the Johnson-Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre, is still closed, however. Kusch said the best guidance he's been given by provincial officials is that public pools will not be allowed to re-open until September, assuming current virus transmission rates remain low.
Children's waterparks in Kelowna and West Kelowna have not yet re-opened, and Kusch told council there's something of a divide among experts on the safety of turning on the taps again.
Some experts, he said, believe the facilities don't pose much of a risk because users will always be sprinkled with chlorinated water. Others, he said, believe the important distinction is whether the parks use recirculated water or continually draw from a municipal system.
West Kelowna's spray park uses recirculated water but the one in Kelowna's City Park draws fresh water from municipal lines. Kusch told council he hoped West Kelowna's spray park would open sometime in July.