Owners of restaurants, pubs, and bars in B.C. will get a break on their alcohol costs this summer but the savings may not be passed onto customers.
The NDP government is eliminating the retail mark-up normally charged to the holders of liquor licences to help them recover some of the heavy financial losses they've sustained due to COVID-19.
"This is really historic, a once-in-a-generation move, and it will truly save some businesses that had been on the brink of closing," Ian Tostenson of the B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices Association said Tuesday.
Elimination of the retail mark-up, to be in effect at least from July 20 to March 31, 2021, will save the typical licence holder about 20 per cent on their alcohol purchases, Tostenson said.
For a restaurant that had $1 million in total annual sales last year, Tostenson estimated it would mean a savings of about $60,000.
He cautioned, however, that customers should not expect all or even a significant part of that would be passed along in terms of lower prices for wine, beer, and spirits.
"The reality is restaurants have had heavy financial losses during the required closure, and they've also had to spend money on things like plastic shields. And now that they're open again, their capacities have been reduced," he said.
"They need this money to reinvest in their businesses, or just to keep the doors open, which of course is good for the economy," Tostenson said. "For example, one of the 35 or so emails I've had from industry members since this announcement was made was from someone saying this allows him to hire back 50 people right away."
Casey Greabeiel, owner of Salt&Brick, Jack's Pizza and Liquor, and Diner Deluxe — three Kelowna restaurants — said elimination of the alcohol retail mark-up would make an "incredible impact on our bottom line".
"This could truly make the difference in my restaurants surviving the pandemic," Greabeiel said.
Attorney-General David Eby said the government was considering eliminating the retail mark-up for licence-holders before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but recent events just accelerated the decision.
"The hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit during the pandemic, badly hurting the more than 190,000 British Columbians who work within the sector," Eby said in a release.
"The people who work in the hospitality industry are a major driver of B.C.'s economy," Tourism Minister Lisa Beare said in the same release. "This change recognizes the restaurant sector's important role in supporting tourism activity throughout the province."
Currently, businesses in the hospitality industry pay full shelf price for alcohol — the same price paid by any customer at a government-owned Liquor Distribution Branch outlet.
This price includes a wholesale mark-up — of 124 per cent of the supplier price for hard liquor, 73 per cent for coolers and ciders, and 89 per cent for wine, with variable rates for beer — plus the LDB retail mark-up. The announced change eliminates the LDB mark-up charged to restaurants, pubs, and bars.