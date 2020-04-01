Hockey fans and music lovers will get a refund on their Memorial Cup outlays, but taxpayers may still be asked to support the now-cancelled hockey tournament.
The City of Kelowna provided a $225,000 grant toward the staging of the weeklong event. While the money has not yet been given to tournament organizers, it is possible some funds may still be provided.
“We remain committed to supporting the organizing committee and the Kelowna Rockets as they sort through the details of the event cancellation and explore future opportunities,” reads a statement from the city.
Subsequently asked if the city would consider providing some of the funds to help defray costs incurred so far with planning for the Memorial Cup, city officials said they had not at this point received such a request from tournament organizers.
The city grant was approved by council in December as part of 2020 budget deliberations. It was provided in recognition, the city said, of the complexity and cost of staging the tournament and the event’s considerable economic impact on Kelowna.
It was suggested by city officials the grant would be used for things such as setting up an outdoor viewing centre where fans without tickets could watch the games, subsidizing artist fees for concerts, transportation and security.
Singer Brett Kissel was to have performed in Waterfront Park on May 30, the last day of the tournament, but the concert was cancelled this week. People who bought tickets to the concert can get a full refund beginning today through Select Your Tickets.
Those who bought tickets to the Memorial Cup games, through the host Kelowna Rockets hockey team, have the option of a credit to their account or a full refund. Full information on how to apply for the credit or get the refund is being sent directly to ticket holders this week, Rockets vice-president Gavin Hamilton said.
Tom Dyas, chair of the Memorial Cup organizing committee, did not respond to an email asking if the group would be asking for some portion of the $225,000 city grant to be released to cover event costs incurred so far.