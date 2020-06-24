Love them or hate them, the fate of e-scooters remains uncertain in Kelowna.
This week city councillors narrowly defeated a staff proposal to prohibit motorized scooters on the lakefront between the W.R. Bennett bridge and Rotary Marsh in Waterfront Park.
“E-scooters aren’t popular with everybody on council,” said Coun. Ryan Donn in an interview.
That’s clear from Monday’s 4-4 split vote.
Donn, who voiced his support of e-scooters as part of Kelowna’s transportation network, said companies providing these types of rentals want exclusive rights before setting up shop in the city.
“The market wants e-scooters only, but the community loves bikeshare, loves it, ” said Donn.
Council has requested the provincial government explore allowing e-scooters to operate more widely, so they wouldn’t be stuck only on the boardwalk.
“We lobbied the province and they’re strongly considering allowing them on bike paths,” said Donn.
If that law comes to pass, some councillors could be persuaded to allow them passage in Kelowna, he added.
In the meantime, however, the popular – and speedy – mode of transportation still faces being banned from the downtown waterfront walkway.
The missing vote Monday that resulted in a 4-4 tie was Coun. Luke Stack, who has been vocal against the scooters.
"I advocate restricting them in areas that are already overloaded with pedestrians," Stack said at a November 2019 council meeting. "We do not want to see a pedestrian run over by a bike, an e-bike, or an e-scooter."
The question of e-scooters is expected to come up again when there is a full council present.
Donn said Kelowna has been navigating how to adopt various ridesharing services for years now – bikes, electric bikes and e-scooters.
“It’s a bit of journey,” he said.
E-scooters were rented 20,000 times last summer in Kelowna, according to rental companies' data that was shared with the city. The rental of scooters was suspended in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and current rules do not yet allow for their return.
Last year, several councillors expressed concern about the number of electric scooters being rented and ridden along the downtown waterfront walkway. The devices were going too fast, some councillors said, were hard for novice riders to control, and posed a hazard to pedestrians. The Ministry of Transportation is expected this summer to give the City of Kelowna permission for a pilot project allowing the city to regulate electric scooters in much the same way as is currently done for bicycles.