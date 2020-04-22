The mountain snowmelt is gathering steam with Mission Creek waterflows doubling in the past four days.
The creek, which carries about one-third of all water that enters Okanagan Lake, is moving at the rate of 14 cubic metres per second. Last Sunday, the velocity was seven metres per second.
In the North Okanagan, officials have begun seasonal work to ensure area creeks are free of obstructions.
"With the recent warm weather and snowmelt, creek levels have started to rise and water is flowing at a faster rate," city spokeswoman Christy Poirier says in a release.
"City crews are removing debris or blockages where necessary to maintain creek flow," Poirier says.
The regional district of North Okanagan is already providing free sand and sandbags at three locations: Enderby's public works yard, 2308 McGowan Ave.; BX Swan Lake Fire Department at 5764 Silver Star Rd.; Opposite the Lumby arena on Shields Avenue.
While Mission Creek flows in Kelowna have doubled, they are still well below the level when flooding concerns typically arise. The creek can jump its bank in places when flows rise about 80 cubic metres per second.
On the east side of Okanagan Lake, the mountain snowpack in early April ranged from 125 to 183 per cent of normal, provincial officials say.
But conditions were more typical on the west side of the lake, where the snow depth was measured at 80 to 105 per cent of normal.
Overall, there is said to be an "elevated risk" of spring flooding in the Okanagan this year, the province says.
Currently, water is being let out of Okanagan Lake at the Penticton dam at the rate of 30 cubic metres per second. That's about half the structure's maximum outflow capacity.