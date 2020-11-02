Members of the public can still pay their respects to Kelowna's war dead even in the absence of a traditional Remembrance Day service in City Park.
For the third year, a 'Field of Crosses' will be erected in the park. Each marker is inscribed with the name of one of the 240 local residents who died while on military service.
The crosses will be erected this week along Veendam Walk, named for the Dutch city whose liberation from Nazi Germany was aided by soldiers from Kelowna during the Second World War.
"This display will touch close to home for members of our community - including students - in a meaningful way, visually depicting the numbers of young Canadians from the Kelowna area who paid the ultimate sacrifice in fighting for the freedoms we enjoy today," Carol Eamer, the Field of Crosses organizer, said in a release.
She hopes this year in particular that the Field of Crosses will provide a way for locals to pay their respects to the community's war dead since members of the public are being discouraged from attending the traditional Nov. 11 service in City Park because of COVID-19.
"People are invited to visit the crosses anytime between Nov. 3 and Nov. 11 to pay their individual respects, without gathering in large ceremonies," Eamer said.
The local project was inspired by a similar one in Calgary, where more than 3,000 crosses are placed in early November along Memorial Drive.