There is a new COVID-19 outbreak at the Okanagan Correctional Centre.
Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday that three staff are involved. Interior Health has full outbreak protocols implemented throughout the facility, said the provincial health officer.
The are now 13 active cases within Interior Health.
Cases among young people are growing at a high rate.
“We’ve started to see a rapid increase over the last few weeks in young people,” said Henry.
The 20s and 30s age group is spiking, with transmission happening at events, bars and clubs. While young cases are spiking, those most likely to die are their parents and grandparents.
“The deaths unfortunately are heavily skewed toward older people, especially those 80, plus,” she said.
There are now 398 cases in the Interior Health Region, up from 394. There were a total of 78 new cases in B.C. over the latest reporting period, for a total of 4,274.
There were no new deaths.
Health Minister Adrian Dix again called on all social influencers to get the message out to young people.
Don’t party without assurances of social distancing, he said.
In a stark warning to restaurants and bars, Dix said public health officials are everywhere this weekend enforcing the public orders.
He encouraged people who are listening to the health guidelines to keep up the good work and continue in good faith.
“It’s not too late to rejoin the fight,” he said.
Bylaw officers have jurisdiction to take action if people are flouting health orders.
Quick facts:
• Very active contact tracing teams are helping to limit the spread.
• Increased alcohol consumption is concerning, said Dr. Bonnie Henry.
• Very few infections are among children under 10; “They’re underrepresented.”