For more than 27 years, 92-year old Ray Bartlett has been volunteering to deliver Meals on Wheels.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Westside man continues to bring meals to seniors and shut-ins twice a week.
Bartlett initially got involved with Meals on Wheels through his aunt and uncle who talked him into volunteering when he retired.
It was around 1996 and Bartlett’s aunt and uncle, who had volunteered for Meals on Wheels for 25 years, were making the meals at the hospital and Bartlett was delivering.
About 15 years ago, increasing traffic on the Bennett Bridge caused Bartlett and his wife to switch to volunteering on the Westside instead of in Kelowna.
Bartlett’s wife passed away eight years ago, and he has carried on volunteering by himself, delivering meals on the Westside and Peachland.
“You’ve got to keep busy any way you can, you can’t just diddle around and do nothing,” Bartlett said.
The people Bartlett visit really appreciate it and many tell him so.
“The only people they see in a lot of cases are delivery people like myself,” he said. “People appreciate it so much that it makes it worthwhile.”
Bartlett has been delivering to some people for well over 10 years and some have become good friends.
These days, meals are made at the Beet ’N Boo’s Bistro and often brought over to the Westside for Bartlett to deliver.
Most days Bartlett is out delivering in shorts and a short sleeved shirt, even in winter, which he credits to his good circulation.
“The only time I wore my long pants is because I didn’t want to slip on the ice and scrape my legs,” he said.
People ask Bartlett if he’s cold in his shorts.
“I say if I was cold I’d put clothes on,” he said.
Bartlett had been walking a couple of miles a day; however, after receiving a hip replacement 20 years ago, his hips are bothering him again and he will need another replacement.
He walks every third or fourth day now and exercises every morning.
Bartlett said he isn’t concerned about COVID-19.
He looks after himself, eats properly and makes sure he’s not in a crowd of people, noting the only time he gets near anybody is when he goes shopping.
He uses hand sanitizer as a precaution.
Along with volunteering for Meals on Wheels, since his wife passed away, Bartlett has been a driver for Interior Health, taking people shopping, to the bank or whatever is open these days.
“It’s nice to have something to do at this point,” said Bartlett, who said he’s not a computer or television person. “There’s no sports on TV now and that’s really bad.”
Bartlett has also volunteered as a bartender at the Westbank Legion for the past 25 years, looking after the dart players before the Legion was closed due to COVID-19.
It’s a lot of volunteering.
“If I didn’t do that, I don’t know what I’d do,” he said.
Marion Bremner, manager at Meals on Wheels, called Bartlett a real asset to the program and noted he has even donated the stipend Meals on Wheels pays for mileage back to the charity.
“This is a difficult time for Meals on Wheels,” said Bremner. “Not only do we have unexpected costs due to the COVID-19 situation, but I worry about the health and safety of Ray and all our volunteers.”
Bremner noted they have established rigorous protocols for the safety of their clients and volunteers.
Meals on Wheels recently received support from Telus, with company vehicles and supplies.
Meals on Wheels has also received food donations from Bonne Bouche Wedding Catering, Mickie’s Pub and Brown’s Social House due to their closings during the pandemic.