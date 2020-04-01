Homemade masks may have some effect in protecting British Columbians from the novel coronavirus, provincial medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.
In a slight shift from previous comments, Henry said Wednesday there may be some value in people who don't currently display symptoms wearing homemade masks.
But that value, she said, would be in protecting others rather than protecting the wearer of the mask.
"Home-made or cloth masks may have some benefit in keeping your droplets in when you're out and about with others," Henry said Wednesday. "What is not proven is that they provide you any protection and I think that's the really critical part.
"So if you are going to wear them, it can help reduce the droplets that you shed into the environment. If you're infected and have mild symptoms and it's early on in the illness, it can prevent you from putting those droplets out, and that's probably okay," she said.
"But you can't use it in isolation and think that it's going to protect you and that you no longer need to do things like cleaning your hands regularly or maintaining those physical distances," from other people, Henry said.
Henry announced there were 53 new cases of COVID-19 around B.C., one of the lowest daily increases since early March, bringing the total to 1,066. One additional death has brought the number of British Columbians who've died form the disease to 25.
In the region served by Interior Health, the number of people who've tested positive for COVID-19 rose from 107 to 114.
As of Tuesday, 14 of those cases were associated with workers at a West Kelowna nursery and tests had not yet been completed on the rest of the business' 70-plus employees, who include both foreign and local workers.
Henry did not provide an update Wednesday on the situation at the nursery.
She and Health Minister Adrian Dix appealed for people to continue to follow the orders on physical distancing, limit trips outside the home to those that are essential, and work from home if possible.
They also cautioned against complacency, saying the relatively slow increase in COVID-19 patients should not be taken as a sign the threat posed by the disease is abating.
"It's hard to know how things are going to go," Henry said. "Right now, we seem to be holding our own.. . but we do have a few more weeks to go.
"Our goal is to have these restrictions and orders we've put in place for as short a time as possible," Henry said. "But we also need to be mindful that we need to increase our activities in society in a way that is not going to tip us over an edge or increase the number of people who are becoming infected with this disease."