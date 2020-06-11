The return-to-class rate varies considerably among Kelowna schools, June enrolment statistics show.
At the district's 31 elementary schools, anywhere between 22.7 per cent and 67.2 per cent of students have returned since classes resumed June 1.
The return rate at the seven middle schools varies between 31.2 per cent and 56.3 per cent. There's less variation at the five high schools, with between 23.6 per cent and 29.2 per cent of older students back in class.
Board chair Moyra Baxter said Thursday she wasn't sure why there was such considerable variation, particularly among elementary schools, on the percentage of students who've returned to class.
"These are numbers after the first week," she noted. "They may change at the end of this week."
The return rate for specific schools is not publicly available. Across all schools, just under 50 per cent of students are back in class on a part-time basis. That compares with about 30 per cent province-wide.
Classes did not resume after the two-week spring break in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The gradual re-opening plan, which is voluntary, allows elementary school-aged children to be at school two days a week, with middle and high school students in class just one day a week.
Since classes began again on June 1, no new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Central Okanagan, or any region served by Interior Health. There are currently no active cases in the region.
"We know that COVID-19 has a very low infection rate in children and that children have milder symptoms," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said when schools re-opened.
"We also know that transmission in children and between adults mostly occurs in the household," she said. "Not in childcare centres, not in schools, and not in playgrounds."
Nevertheless, a variety of new protocols are in place at schools. These include a ban on parents entering schools, frequent hand-washing, enhanced cleaning through the day and overnight, and staggered recesses to limit the number of children playing together.