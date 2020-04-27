A Vernon gym was hit by a fire Friday night.
The fire started in a juniper bush and jumped the roof of the Priest Valley Gymnasium.
“By the time crews arrived, the fire had already extended to the building and was active in the roof – which is made of cedar shakes,” said Deputy Chief Scott Hemstad in a news release. “Firefighters quickly pulled off a line and knocked the fire down on the roof before it could extend too far into the building and then extinguished the bush below.”
Once the fire was out, crews were seen pulling shingles off the corner of the structure to confirm there were no other flames or hot spots in the attic.
“Thanks to the close proximity to the fire station and the quick action of our firefighters, damage was contained to one small portion of the building,” said Hemstad.
The cause hasn't been determined. RCMP are investigating.