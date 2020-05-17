The Canadian Forces Snowbirds jet that reportedly crashed near Kamloops may have landed in a residential area, media reports suggest.
Video posted to Twitter shows two jets taking off before one appears to turn back for the runway.
"The #RCAF has been made aware that a Canadian Forces Snowbirds aircraft crashed in the vicinity of Kamloops, BC," the armed forces said on Twitter.
"Our priority at this time is determining the status of our personnel and supporting emergency personnel. When appropriate, more information will be made available."
Two puffs of smoke can be seen before the jet nosedives into the ground and a loud boom can be heard on the audio.
RadioNL has reported emergency crews are en route to a home in the Brocklehurst area.
The Snowbirds are near the end of a cross-country tour called Operation Inspiration. They were to fly from Kamloops to Kelowna, through Penticton and Vernon, but had to cancel due to bad weather.
The Snowbirds fly a jet called a CT-114 Tutor.
"The distinctive roar of its turbojet engine announces that the celebrated CT-114 Tutor is passing overhead," the Snowbirds say on their website.
"As the aircraft flown by the Snowbirds—Canada’s famed Air Demonstration team—the nimble Tutor is a Canadian Air Force icon."