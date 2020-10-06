New methods to control weeds in Okanagan Lake will be considered by engineers at UBC.
But weevils and aquatic pesticides - used elsewhere against Eurasian milfoil - likely won't be among the topics up for discussion.
Directors of the Okanagan Basin Water Board are this morning considering a report titled ''New directions for milfoil research.'
Since the '70s, control of the slimy green invasive weeds has involved wintertime de-rooting and summertime trimming. Both initiatives rely on boats fitted with special equipment.
No significant research on alternative control methods has been done since the mid-80s, OBWB operations manager James Littley says.
Now, the water board is talking with engineers at UBC Okanagan about what other kind of weed-control measures might be feasible and cost-effective.
One key consideration is how the existing mechanical rototilling process could be re-designed to disturb less sediment. That's an issue because federal and provincial officials say the rototilling can negatively affect the habitat of a certain type of mussel.
As a result, weed-control measures have been banned in some areas of Okanagan Lake, including parts of the shoreline at Vernon, West Kelowna, Peachland, and Summerland.
There's a concern the unsightly weeds could proliferate to the point they did decades ago, with a potentially harmful impact on tourism and water quality.
As well as improving the current technology, the new initiative aims to consider other forms of weed-control.
Some places in the U.S. allow for the use of aquatic herbicides.
But the chemicals are not approved in Canada, and Littley says any move toward considering their application here would not likely be "socially acceptable" given Okanagan Lake is the primary drinking water source for tens of thousands of Valley residents.
Weevils, a type of snout-nosed beetle, are sometimes considered a "promising method of biological control" for Eurasian milfoill, Littley says. Weevils are native to the area and feast on the weeds.
"However, the numbers of weevils that it takes to control milfoil in even a small area would require that the weevils be reared artificially in a lab, and then be re-introduced into the water.
"This method is cost-prohibitive and not effective in the long-term," Littley says. "It has also been shown to be effective at some sites and ineffective at others."