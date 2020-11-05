Foreign students should continue to be assessed for their English language skills when they arrive in Kelowna to attend public school, trustees say.
A proposal to drop the requirement was opposed by trustees on the board's policy committee at a Wednesday meeting.
"If we don't do the assessment, it's conceivable we could have international students coming here who don't speak a word of English," board chair Moyra Baxter said Thursday.
District officials say the assessment might deter some foreign students from wanting to attend Kelowna-area schools.
In recent years, about 600 foreign students have been enrolled in the Central Okanagan Public Schools system. But the numbers have fallen significantly this year, to less than 160 in mid-September, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baxter said she believed the proposal to drop the English skills assessment was likely part of an effort by district officials to get the number of foreign students back up next year.
"I'm sure that probably had something to do with it," she said.
Baxter has raised concerns about the foreign student program in the past, suggesting it exists mainly to bring additional revenue to the district. Last year, the families of foreign students paid about $6 million for their children to attend local schools.
"I think it's disingenuous for us to talk about how international education is all about promoting cultural diversity in our schools when the real reason we do it is because of the large amount of money it brings to our district," Baxter said.
After foreign students arrive in Kelowna and are assessed for their English proficiency, they are connected with various resources that can improve their language skills to ensure they can do their schoolwork.
The decision by policy committee members to retain the English assessment for foreign students is advisory in nature. The full board will decide the issue at a meeting next week.
At the Wednesday meeting, trustees also supported a staff idea to allow groups that rent school facilities for private events outside school hours to drink alcohol with prior approval from district staff.
But a ban on cannabis use on school property should remain, trustees said. "There's a province-wide policy against smoking of any kind on school properties," Baxter said.