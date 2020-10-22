One-third of Kelowna residents say the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their ability to meet their financial obligations, a survey has found.
And 35 percent of city residents believe the quality of life is worsening in Kelowna, compared to 22 percent who think it is improving.
Top reasons for those who say things are getting worse included increased poverty and homelessness, crime, rising cost of living, and drug use.
"Social issues continue to dominate the public issue agenda," reads a synopsis of the annual Citizen Survey, commissioned by the City of Kelowna and carried out by Ipsos.
Still, 87 percent of Kelowna residents believe the city is very safe or somewhat safe, the same level as in 2018, but down from 90 per cent in 2017 and 94 per cent in 2015.
As usual, the survey finds high levels of satisfaction with a variety of city services with the approval rating of 98 per cent for the fire department, 91 per cent for parks and sports fields, and 90 per cent for the quality of drinking water.
On taxes, also as usual, the survey does not simply ask people if they favour tax increases or tax reductions.
Instead, the question is phrased in such a way as to directly link tax increases with service enhancements or even just the maintenance of the status quo, and to suggest that reductions in services would necessarily result from any tax reduction.
Asked this way, the survey finds that 53 per cent of people want their taxes to increase, against 37 per cent who want services to be reduced.
"Citizens continue to prefer tax increases over service reductions," the report states.
Municipal taxes in Kelowna have risen 23 per cent over the past six years, more than three times higher than the inflation rate since 2015.
Last fall, when the 2020 city budget was first considered, Basran said the inflation rate was "completely irrelevant" to the setting of the municipal tax rate because a municipality buys goods and equipment not typically captured by measurement.