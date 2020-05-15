Public use of the Creekside Theatre in Lake Country will likely resume in July, but with events limited to 40 people, as the town of Lake Country plots a cautious re-opening of municipal facilities.
The town hall will open to the public on Tuesday after the Victoria Day long weekend, though general access will be possible only on the ground floor with by-appointment visits to offices and departments on the second floor.
As with other local governments in the Central Okanagan, some outdoor recreational facilities are opening today in Lake Country. Tennis and pickleball courts have re-opened, as has the skateboard park, but the arena, curling rink, and all playgrounds remain closed.
Details on the municipality's emergence from restrictions imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic are detailed in a report going to council next Tuesday.
"As this is an enduring and unpredictable situation, we will have to remain alert and flexible and prepared to re-evaluate and adapt at a moment's notice," the report states.
For the re-opening of the town hall, plexiglass barriers have been placed at all public counters, enhanced cleaning protocols have been implemented, and hand sanitizers are available throughout the building.
Public use of the Creekside Theatre will likely resume in April subject to provincial approval, the report states. First use is expected to be made by groups like churches and dance companies, the report says.
"Theatre events and shows will most likely commence in some fashion in the fall, staying in strict accordance with the maximum number of people and increased protocols for district facilities," the report says.
There are no immediate plans to re-open Lake Country's art gallery and museum and the popular ArtWalk, a show and sale of original art pieces, that normally occurs in early September has been cancelled for this year.