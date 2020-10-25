Despite holding a double-digit lead from the start, Liberal incumbent Dan Ashton isn’t counting on victory just yet in the Penticton riding.
“I like the way it’s trending, but to be frank, there were 25% of the votes that were mailed in and those peoples’ votes count and I want to show respect to those people,” Ashton said in a phone interview Saturday at 10:30 p.m.
As he spoke, 57 of 129 ballot boxes had reported and showed the BC Liberal incumbent with 48% support, versus 35% for NDP challenger Toni Boot.
Some of Ashton’s Liberal colleagues elsewhere in the province were in far more tenuous positions with the NDP projected to form a majority government.
“I’m disappointed,” Ashton, who’s on track for a third-consecutive term, said of the party’s overall result.
“However, I do my best to work with everybody and I’ll continue to do that. My attitude is whether you voted for me, didn’t vote for me, or didn’t vote at all, I’m here to help.”
Unofficially, with 129 of the 130 polls counted, Ashton presently has 9,137 votes (49.8 per cent), a 13.5 point lead over NDP challenger Toni Boot, who as of this morning has 6,472 votes, or about 35.3 per cent. Green candidate Ted Schumaker has 2,187 votes (11.9 per cent) and Libertarian Keith MacIntyre 558 votes (3 per cent).
Mail-in ballots are expected to take days, and possibly weeks, to count. Each ballot must first be verified that the participant did not vote twice.
Boot was unavailable for comment, Saturday, as she was meeting with supporters in a Zoom session.
The Penticton riding also includes Peachland, Summerland and Naramata.