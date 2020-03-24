An emergency shelter for the homeless in West Kelowna will close as planned next week despite the coronavirus pandemic.
The 40-bed facility, made up of portable trailers placed on a property on Stevens Road, will cease operation on March 31.
Operations manager Kevin Hill says BC Housing has provided funding to keep some of the emergency shelters open, but the West Kelowna one is not included.
“The next few months will prove to be a very difficult time for the homeless as we try to navigate through the effects of the coronavirus on our population,” Hill, administration and operations manager of the West Kelowna Shelter Society, wrote on the group’s Facebook page.
“With all the restaurants closed, the homeless are especially at risk during this time, and we will be doing our best to provide meals for not just our residents but all of the homeless in West Kelowna,” Hill said.
“We have seriously stepped up our cleaning and sanitizing protocols, and our staff are diligent in encouraging our residents to also maintain the same protocols,” he said.
“We have the best hospital-grade sanitizers available, and all staff have been thoroughly trained in the proper methods of cleaning and sanitizing,” he said.
The Stevens Road shelter was one of several such facilities hastily created and funded by BC Housing toward the end of 2019.
Officials with the Crown-owned housing corporation said there was an urgent need to provide safe and secure accommodation for the homeless with the advent of winter.
Controversy surrounded the opening of the Stevens Road shelter, with hundreds of people signing an online petition against the project.
Fears were expressed around the potential for increased crime and drug use. In his Facebook post, Hill acknowledged those fears and also thanks people who’ve been supportive.
“I recognize many had concerns about the shelter being placed in your neighbourhood, and we are extremely grateful for those of you who offered us support for the marginalized in our area,” Hill wrote.
“Our staff are risking their own health to protect our residents and non-residents, so we ask that, at this time, you keep our staff in your thoughts and prayers as they selflessly work to improve the lives of the marginalized in your community,” Hill said.