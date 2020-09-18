Plans for a $25 million, 60,000 square foot aviation-themed conference, exhibition, and training centre - all contained in the shape of an airplane - have been submitted to the City of Kelowna.
The KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence is planned for vacant land between the Kelowna airport and Highway 97.
The ambitious project, announced last year by KF Aerospace founder Barry Lapointe, conforms to all relevant city zoning bylaws. But council must still review and approve the building because, at a proposed 14 metres in height, it would be two metres taller than existing site rules allow.
Detailed plans, now being reviewed by municipal officials, show two large aircraft hangars, spreading out in the shape of wings, from a central fuselage-shaped building with conference facilities and offices.
As proposed, the entire two-storey complex could hold more than 1,000 people. Decks and raised patios at the front and rear of the central building would offer sweeping views of the airport area, farmlands, and the Ellison hills.
When he unveiled the project last year, Lapointe said the centre would provide a hub for education, professional development, and industry advancement.
It is to include 15,000 square feet of training space for an aircraft maintenance and engineer program run by Okanagan College, the large aircraft hangers, conference suites, a museum, classrooms, and an airfield viewing gallery.
“By providing a central source for education, training, career, and policy development, the centre will be a proud home to our ever-expanding aerospace community,” Lapointe said on June 20, 2019.
Plans then were to have construction begin on March 25, 2020, which was the 50th anniversary of the date that Lapointe founded the company, previously known as Kelowna Flightcraft.