The number of people in the region served by Interior Health who have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus rose to 30 Monday from 27 on Saturday.
Provincewide, case numbers rose to 472, up 48 from Saturday.
Three more people have died from the disease since Saturday, bringing the total to 13.
Thirty-three of the people with the virus are currently in hospital, up from 27 on Saturday.
But 100 people have now recovered and been released from isolation.
“That is really good news,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a press conference.
About 18,000 British Columbians have been tested for the novel coronavirus, named COVID-19, and resources have been expanded.
“We’re able to test as widely as we need to,” Henry said.
No cases of the coronavirus have been detected yet in any care homes operated by Interior Health.
However, two new outbreaks have been reported in care homes in other areas of B.C., bringing the total to six.
Current testing for the virus is focused on the residents of long-term care facilities, health-care workers and at hospitals.
Health Minister Adrian Dix urged people to observe social distancing recommendations, keeping at least two metres apart from one another when outside.
“We have to beat back this disease in B.C.,” Dix said.
Dix also urged grocery store employees to keep going to work if they have no symptoms of the disease.
“It is absolutely essential for grocery store workers to go to work,” Dix said.