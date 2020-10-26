A hit-and-run in West Kelowna has left a man seriously injured, a dog dead, and police searching for the driver.
The 35-year-old man was walking his dog just after midnight Saturday when he was struck by a car in the 1300 block of Hudson Road.
The driver of the vehicle, a blue sedan, did not stop. it was found abandoned by police a short distance away, near the corner of Hudson Road and Concord Road.
The unidentified man was taken to Kelowna General Hospital with serious injuries, RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a Monday release. The dog died where it was hit.
“We wish to commend all those who called police immediately and stopped to provide assistance and comfort to the pedestrian who lay injured in the roadway,” Noseworthy said in the release.
“We are now encouraging anyone who witnessed the collision unfold to contact police immediately with your information. Furthermore, if any motorist has any dash camera footage, or homeowner with surveillance video of the event, they are urged to contact the West Kelowna RCMP immediately," she said.
Anyone who has information who has not yet spoken with police is asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250.768.2880, or provide the tip anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1.800.222.8477.