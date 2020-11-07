VICTORIA — Counting of the mail-in and absentee ballots from British Columbia's election is to resume this morning, with the NDP candidate in Vernon hoping to build on a slim lead.
Elections BC had about 660,000 ballots to count and while a handful of ridings had been completed by last night, the results hadn't changed from election night.
Four ridings were too close to call on election day: Abbotsford-Mission, Chilliwack-Kent, Richmond-South Centre and Vernon-Monashee.
When counting shut down last night, Abbotsford-Mission and Vernon-Monashee had flipped from the Liberal candidates to the NDP, although there are more ballots to count in both ridings.
The results on election night gave the New Democrats a majority government with 53 seats, the Liberals 27 seats, the Greens three and four outstanding.
Elections BC spokesman Andrew Watson says they hope to complete the count in all of the ridings by Sunday, although they may miss that target.
Liberal incumbent Eric Foster started Friday with a lead of almost 200 votes over New Democrat Harwinder Sadhu, but he now trails the newcomer by 50 votes in Vernon-Monashee.