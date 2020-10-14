Advance voting for the Oct. 24 B.C. election begins Thursday.
The advance voting period for this election is seven days, up from six in the 2017 provincial election . Elections BC says an extra day has been added to give voters more opportunities to vote, and to help reduce numbers in voting places as a pandemic response measure.
Some voting places won’t be open on every advance voting day. Advance voting sites will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the days they are open.
To find out where an advance poll is check your Where to Vote card, which arrived in the mail last week, go online to wheretovote.elections.bc.ca or call Elections BC at 1-800-661-8683.
—————
A total of 680,000 people have asked for mail-in ballots for the Oct. 24 provincial election, says Elections BC.
In the 2017 election, 6,517 voters voted by mail.
Elections BC says some voters, especially those who request a voting package this week, may receive heir vote-by-mail package after the recommended deadline to return it by mail of Oct. 17.
In that case, people should drop off their mail-in ballot at an electoral office, a polling location during voting hours, and some Service BC offices. Alternately, people can destroy their mail-in ballot and vote in person.
As of Tuesday, 138,500 mail-in ballots had been returned to Elections BC.
—————
Two former BC Liberal MLAs have endorsed Kelowna-Mission candidate Renee Merrifield.
Merrifield is looking to succeed Steve Thomson as the MLA. Thomson and John Weisbeck, MLA from 1996-2005, have both endorsed the current Liberal contender.
“Renee has the ability to change the current challenges created by the NDP government in B.C., and will be part of the strong team of provincial Liberals who will turn our province back into the economic and environmentally balanced province it was,” Weisbeck is quoted as saying in a release from the Merrifield campaign.
“Renee is someone who has proven to be a very dedicated, hard worker benefitting her community and our province, which is why I stand behind her,” said Thomson.
—————
All three political parties were claiming victory in news releases sent Wednesday morning after Tuesday night B.C. Leaders debate.
But according to Twitter, the winner was moderator Shachi Kurl, president of the Angus Reid Institute. Kurl didn’t have an interrupter like Donald Trump to contend with, but she stopped the leaders when they spoke over each other or were giving evasive answers.
“@ShachiKurl is doing a killer jobs tonight … one of the best moderators I’ve seen,” was a typical tweet praising her performance.
At the end of the debate, Kurl told the leaders they each deserved a cookie for good behaviour.