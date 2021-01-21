The average number of new infections of COVID-19 in greater Kelowna rose slightly last week, from 16 to 20 each day.
Reports of new infections dropped in Vernon from 14 to eight each day, held steady in Penticton at just under two a day, and declined in the South Okanagan from five to three a day.
No cases of COVID-19 were reported last week in the Princeton-Keremeos area, Grand Forks, Castlegar-Trail, or Kimberley-Creston.
For the first time in months, transmission rates in Surrey dropped out of the highest classification used by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control to track the spread of the coronavirus.
The province's highest rates of transmission are now being reported in communities such as Revelstoke, Fort Nelson, 100 Mile, and the Cariboo/Chilcotin region.
The uptick in COVID-19 cases in greater Kelowna came after several weeks of steady decline in reports of new daily infections.
In early December, about 50 people a day were testing positive for COVID-19 in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, and Peachland.
From early 2020 until Jan. 9, 2021, 58,655 people in B.C. had tested positive for COVID-19, of whom 3,291 required treatment in hospital. To that point in the pandemic, 1,012 people had died.
None of those who died were under 30 years old. Three per cent of those who died were between 30 and 60 years old.
One-third of the fatalities were people 90 or older, and 70% were 80 or older.
Currently, there are 320 British Columbians being treated in hospital for COVID-19, the lowest number since the end of November.