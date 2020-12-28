Outbreaks of COVID-19 have been declared at two Vernon long-term care homes.
Six residents and four staff at Heritage Square on 27th Street have tested positive for the disease. As well, five residents and one staffer at Noric House on Mission Road have also tested positive for COVID-19.
Families of residents who've been infected have been contacted directly by Interior Health. All individuals in close contact with those who've tested positive are in self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms.
Heritage Square has 50 residents in its complex care component, according to the website of the private company that owns the facility. All of those residents who've tested positive live in this section of the building.
There are also 25 assisted living suites for seniors who are more self-sufficient.
Visits to all suites across the site have been paused as a precaution, Interior Health says in a release.
Noric House is owned and operated by Interior Health. It has 85 beds.