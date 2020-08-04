The number of British Columbians infected by COVID-19 grew by 146 over the B.C. Day long weekend.
Most of the new cases were reported in the Lower Mainland with the COVID-19 case count in the Interior Health region rising by eight, from 369 last Friday to 377 on Tuesday.
"We've had a significant weekend, with most of the new cases, 90 per cent of them, have been in the metro Vancouver health authorities," Health Minister Adrian Dix said during the government's daily update on the pandemic.
Province-wide, the COVID-19 case count rose to 3,787. Only eight people are being treated for hospital in B.C., well down from a peak of 140 in early April.
There are currently 319 active cases of COVID-19, with the vast majority recovering at home. A total of 3,273 people have recovered, and there were no deaths due to the disease since last Friday.
A surge in COVID-19 cases in Kelowna and the Interior Health region caused public concern in recent weeks. But only 10 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in B.C. are in the IH region, which has 15 per cent of the province's population.
In almost all cases, health officials are able to determine where a person contracted COVID-19, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.
"Thankfully, most of our cases, the vast majority of them, we are able to find out where you've been exposed, and we know that many of those are overlapping social circles where private parties over the period of the last few weeks have led to people passing it to their friends and family," Henry said.
With the long weekend having passed, Henry said it is important for people to remember where they went and who they spent time with since last Friday, in the event they begin to show symptoms of COVID-19.
"The next two weeks is important for all of us," she said. "Coming out of this B.C. Day long weekend, we all need to pay attention to how we are feeling."