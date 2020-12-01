Three popular swimming areas in the Central Okanagan have been identified as needing more weed-clearing efforts.
The Peachland foreshore, Bertram Creek in Kelowna, and Bear Creek in West Kelowna each have greater concentrations of Eurasian milfoil than has been observed in past years.
But while the Okanagan Basin Water Board would like to get its weed harvesters into the areas, obtaining the necessary provincial approval is a time-consuming process.
"We've applied for the permits, but they likely won't come through in time for us to do the work this winter," James Littley, operations manager for the OBWB, said in an interview Tuesday.
"So we're probably looking at doing the work next winter, to remove the weeds in time for the 2022 summer season," Littley said.
The OBWB operates two weed-clearing programs - one in the winter that yanks the invasive milfoil out by its roots, and one in the summer that trims the tops of the weeds.
Of the two, rototilling is a more effective and longer-lasting way to clear water of the weeds.
But the long-established control program has been complicated in recent years by provincial and federal regulations aimed at protecting the Rocky Mountain ridged mussel.
Where the mussels have been discovered - such as at the north end of Okanagan Lake at Kin Beach in Vernon, in Summerland, and in areas of Osoyoos Lake - the winter rototilling program has been restricted.
Last year, the federal government decided not to list the mussel as an at-risk species, which would have further hampered rototilling of the weeds.
Essentially, Ottawa agreed with the OBWB's position that more scientific research was necessary to determine whether the rototilling of milfoil really caused harm to the mussel's habitat.
But the provincial government's regulations protecting the mussel as an endangered species remain in place. In fact, the province in the fall of 2019 scaled back the areas where rototilling could take place.
Mechanical efforts to control Eurasian milfoil began more than 40 years ago. The slimy green weeds grow in shallow water and, left unchecked, the OBWB says they would diminish water quality for all aquatic species and foul popular swimming areas.