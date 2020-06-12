A five-storey, 74-room hotel and commercial development is planned for a property kitty-corner to Kelowna General Hospital.
Municipal planners will recommend city council on June 23 grant the height, site coverage, and setback variances necessary for the large project at the northeast corner of Pandosy Street and Royal Avenue to proceed.
Appealing features of the development proposal that warrant the variances, planners say, include the retention of an on-site heritage property known as the Collett House, the provision of medically-related services near the hospital and the hotel.
"Ultimately, the benefits of the redevelopment of the site and the developer's commitment to the heritage component are a positive contribution to the Health District," staff write in a report to council.
The developer says the project, to include 35,000 square feet of commercial space, will fit in well with the neighbourhood.
"The development of a meticulously restored and revitalized heritage home, intentionally incorporated into a high-class design, with high-visibility landscaping, pedestrian-friendly features and modern building materials, offer a desirable mixed-use neighbourhood project," GTA Architectural Ltd. says in its submission to the city.
Plans for new development on the site, now vacant except for the 107-year-old heritage home, date back several years. A previous development permit expired.
One feature of the previous plan that has been dropped is the provision of residential homes, including three affordable housing units, in favour of the hotel plan.
Details of the specific variances being sought by the developer:
— increasing total height from the 16.5 metres that's currently allowed to 20 metres.
— vary maximum site coverage from the 55 per cent that's permitted to 62 per cent
— vary a minimum rear yard setback from six metres to 4.5 metres
Because development variances are being sought, interested members of the public will have the opportunity to address council at the June 23 meeting, with a projected start time for this agenda item of 8:45 p.m.