Rules for the use of city-owned recreation facilities are generating some pushback from the public, West Kelowna officials say.
Parents and others are bristling at the regulations designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the city-owned skating rinks and swimming pool, facilities and recreation manager Erin Goodwin says.
"For the most part, sport organizations and the public are complying with the rules and guidelines created by the city, but we do continue to receive phone calls, emails, and comments where some of our rules and guidelines are being challenged or questioned," Goodwin writes in a city report.
"One comment frequently heard from the public is in regards to spectators inside City of West Kelowna facilities and some of the restrictions placed on spectators," Goodwin says.
But Goodwin says those rules have been devised based on guidance from provincial health officials, best practices as recommended by sports associations and other municipalities, and the current state of the pandemic in the Central Okanagan.
The city is trying to avoid having to once again close recreation facilities, as might be necessary if COVID-19 case counts surge in the region, Goodwin says.
In Chilliwack, the minor football association, minor hockey association, lacrosse association, a figure skating club, and ringette association have all paused their activities due to rising COVID-19 cases in that community.
"Our goal (in West Kelowna) is to continue offering recreational services to the community and not have to shut down any of our facilities," Goodwin says.
Some of the COVID-19-related rules in place, as of Nov. 3, at West Kelowna's two indoor hockey rinks:
- masks are required, including in the dressing room
- public nudity is not allowed inside the changing area; "undergarments are to be worn at all times", the policy says
- dressing room toilets and showers are not accessible
- on ice, skaters must stay two metres apart, unless organizers have an approved COVID-19 plan
- one adult can enter the arena in support of a child who is nine years old or younger
- everyone must leave the rink within 10 minutes of the rental time expiring so the building can be cleaned and disinfected