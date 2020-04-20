Airport and recreation workers are in the crosshairs if the City of Kelowna eventually reduces its municipal workforce to deal with a dramatic plunge in tax revenue.
Those two divisions would bear the first brunt of any layoffs among the city's 963 full-time employees, Mayor Colin Basran says.
But he added Kelowna was in a better financial position than some other municipalities, and he urged all property owners who can do so to pay their taxes on time so the city doesn't have to cut services, delay projects, or borrow.
While the province has granted municipalities greater flexibility to borrow funds to offset any decline in tax revenue, Basran said that was not Kelowna's preferred approach.
"This will only be done if absolutely necessary," Basran said during an online press conference before Monday's regular council meeting.
City managers have been revising the 2020 budget with a view to lowering the currently-projected municipal tax hike of 4.1 per cent. Details of the new budget, and the revised tax demand, will be presented on May 4.
Basran said the city has already reduced its workforce by 10 per cent. But that figure, amounting to fewer than 100 employees, is made up only of student workers, part-timers, and term employees.
No full-time employees, of which the city has nearly 1,000, have so far been laid off. The normal duties carried out by two-thirds of city workers have not been affected by COVID-19, Basran said.
But he said layoffs of full-time workers are still under consideration, and he indicated the recreation department and the airport would likely be the first divisions to undergo layoffs.
Passenger traffic at YLW has plunged, with provincial orders against unnecessary travel and the cancellation of many commercial flights, and the city's recreation facilities have been closed.
"We will continue to adjust as required, which could mean more layoffs, absolutely. I'm not at all ruling that out, not at all," Basran said.
"Everything's still on the table," he said. "I definitely don't want you to go away with the impression that it's just business as usual. It's not."
The province has announced several measures to help municipalities through the financial fallout of COVID-19, including interest-free borrowing against reserves, and the use of school taxes - which municipalities also collect - until year's end.
Basran said he was involved in ongoing discussions with the province about further steps Victoria could take to help towns and cities, and he was hopeful more measures would be announced soon.