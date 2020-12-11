Sunglasses, not toques, could be the headgear of choice this Christmas Day in Kelowna.
The Weather Network's long-range forecast says Dec. 25 will be mainly sunny with a high of 4 C, a disappointing prognostication to those who look forward to a white Christmas.
Highs will be above freezing on 10 of the next 14 days and the coming fortnight will see more rain than snow.
While some flurries are forecast on a few days between now and Christmas, accumulations are likely to be less than one centimetre, with whatever snow that does come down likely to melt on subsequent days when highs reach 3 and 4 C.
Perhaps surprisingly, Environment Canada has a precise definition of what constitutes a 'White Christmas'. There must be at least two centimetres of snow on the ground to qualify for the designation.
Environment Canada also has a definition for a 'Perfect Christmas', which is two centimetres of snow on the ground and snow sometime on Dec. 25.
In the past 64 years, about one-quarter of Christmases in Kelowna have been 'Perfect Christmases', in the estimation of Environment Canada, while 63 per cent of them have been 'White Christmases'.