The ways in which COVID-19-related restrictions on public behaviour will be lifted when conditions allow are still being devised, provincial officials say.
While the spread of the disease appears to be slowing, there are no plans to remove orders on physical distancing or permit the re-opening of businesses that have been closed anytime soon.
"We're in for a bit of a ride on this," chief public health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.
"Those plans and the conditions (for a return to more normal life) are still being worked out and there's many, many details to them, so I am not able to tell you what the plan is at this moment," Henry said during the daily update on the pandemic situation in B.C.
More information on modelling that projects the likely spread of the virus through the British Columbia population will be released next week, Henry said.
The easing of restrictions likely depends on one of two things happening, Henry suggested.
The first is a large number of people developing immunity to the disease. "That's something we absolutely don't want to happen all at once because that means a number of people getting sick and overwhelming our health care system," she said.
The second scenario involves the successful development of a vaccine, Henry said.
Some places in Europe where the virus appears to have peaked are considering beginning to lift restrictions on public behaviour within a few weeks. But other places, like Singapore, which had eased restrictions have re-imposed them because of concerns about the virus' resurgence, Henry said.
Even if COVID-19 caseloads continue on a trajectory which indicates a flattening of the curve that shows the disease's progression through the population, Henry suggested easing of restrictions on public behaviour would be done through a phased approach.
"We will have a period of time where this hopefully will wane and that will allow us to go back to some of the activities that we've been doing," she said.
"But then we need to monitor very carefully, and if we see transmission in the community again, particularly as we go into the fall," Henry said. "We'll need to look at the measures that are most important in terms of reducing those chains of transmission again."