Police are appealing to anyone with knowledge of events leading to a suspicious death in Black Mountain to come forward.
Kelowna RCMP responded to a complaint of a disturbance at a home in the 1700 block of Highway 33 about 9:15 p.m. Sunday.
Once there, they found a 27-year-old man dead outside the home.
An adult has been arrested but no charges have yet been laid.
"This tragic incident appears to be isolated in nature, and we do not believe there is a threat to the general public," RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a release.
Anyone who witnessed the event that led to the man's death is asked to call Kelowna RCMP immediately at 250-762-3300.