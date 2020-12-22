A garage fire in East Kelowna Tuesday morning is now being investigated by the RCMP.
Firefighters were called to the 3500 block of Reekie Road at 1:50 a.m. where heavy black smoke and flames were coming out of a garage attached to a one-storey residence.
Firefighters prevented the blaze from getting into the house. Damage was limited to the garage and attic.
One resident and a dog got out safely and are under the care of Emergency Support Services.
The cause is considered suspicious, the Kelowna Fire Department said in a news release.