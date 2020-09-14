Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night will stop the United States post office, the motto says, but smoke will stop mail delivery in B.C.
Canada Post issued "red service alert" Monday in smoky areas of B.C., which means the mail was not delivered.
Poor air quality made it unsafe to deliver mail, the post office said.
The Okanagan and Similkameen, along with many other southern areas of the province, were affected.
The smoke, coming from forest fires in Washington, Oregon and California, is expected to stay over much of B.C. again today and into Thursday, Environment Canada said in a weather statement on Monday.
Interior Health warns that the smoke could cause problems for people respiratory conditions, such as asthma, allergies and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. People should stay indoors, close windows if they can and limit outdoor exercise until the air clears, IH said.
The smoke didn't appear to be affecting flights much at Kelowna airport. The arrivals and departures boards at the airport listed a few delays, but mostly on-time flights.