Two winter shelters for homeless people will open soon in downtown Kelowna.
The Welcome Inn at 1265 Ellis St., which operated last winter, will do again this season. The 39-bed shelter will open Nov. 2, to be operated by Metro Community church.
A vacant building at 550 Doyle Avenue, owned by UBC Okanagan and Mission Group, a Kelowna development company, will provide about 40 beds. The shelter will be run by the Kelowna Gospel Mission.
"Establishing a well-resourced temporary shelter, with appropriate professional staffing and a range of supports available on-site, is a meaningful way our community can contribute to improving health and well-being for those who are most in need," Lesley Cormack, principal of UBC Okanagan, said in a Monday release.
"We understand the urgent need for winter shelter in our community and the team at Mission group is pleased to be part of the solution," Randy Shier, CEO of the development firm, said in the same release.
Previously, the building was owned by The Daily Courier newspaper, which has relocated to new premises on Leckie Road.
UBC has announced plans to eventually build a new downtown campus on the Doyle Avenue site, which could include a large residential component, but there is no current timeline for when construction will happen.
With the two new shelters, six shelters are currently planned to operate in Kelowna through the winter, with a total of 217 beds.
Those staying at the shelters will get daily meals, storage for their belongings, access to washrooms and an amenity space.