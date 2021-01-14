Greater Kelowna is tied for having the third-fastest growing population among Canadian cities.
The population of the Central Okanagan, which includes Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, and Peachland, was estimated to be 222,748 on July 1, 2020, Statistics Canada reported on Thursday.
That was up 1.9% from 2019, a rate of increase only exceeded by Ottawa (2.1%), and Halifax and the Kitchener, Ont. region (both 2%).
Greater Kelowna's rate of population increase was equal to that posted by Calgary and Saskatoon. The national average was 1.1%, and for Canadian cities it was 1.3%.
Seven out of 10 Canadians live in a city, defined by Statistics Canada as a metropolitan area with a population of more than 100,000.
Greater Kelowna has the sixth-highest percentage of seniors among Canadian cities, at 21.5% of residents.
The cities of Montreal and Toronto, Canada's biggest, saw tens of thousands of their residents move to smaller urban areas.
"The desire to live outside the largest urban centres was also reflected in the rapidly increasing costs of neighbouring real estate markets, a trend that has continued in spite of the pandemic," Statistics Canada says.
"Personal health, the ability to work remotely, and higher housing costs are among the most important factors contributing to the decision of many Canadians to no longer continue living in large urban centres hardest hit by the pandemic," Statscan says.