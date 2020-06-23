School will be back in session this fall, superintendent Kevin Kaardal has advised parents.
In the letter sent to parents throughout School District 23, Kaardal said he’s hopeful regular class instruction will return in the fall, and added district staff are preparing for the return.
“We look forward to welcoming each student back and, as we always have done, we will meet each learner where they are, differentiating instruction and supports, to ensure student success," he writes.
More information on what next year will look like is expected in late August.
Kaardal also acknowledged the recent challenges faced by students, teachers and parents. He said most students have engaged with remote learning as best they could under their personal circumstances.
Educators have worked hard to transition to remote learning and community partners have provided additional supports with childcare and food, Kaardal said.
“We also recognize parents/‘caregivers’ involvement in supporting learning while working from home or managing a myriad of other critical challenges during this pandemic,” he said.
Report cards will look a little different at the end of the year, Kaardal said.
All year-end reports to parents will include a COVID-19 caveat: “During the COVID-19 pandemic, teaching and learning has continued within a context of diverse circumstances for students, families, and educators,” 2019/2020 report cards will read. “Teachers have used their professional judgment to determine a final grade/assessment for each student by considering the assessment data available for each learner. As a result, year-end reporting may be more heavily based on learning that was done prior to the suspension of in-class instruction.”
Students will receive an overall final year-end mark and/or comment for each course.
The Ministry of Education reinforced the message that report cards will look different.
“Teachers may not have the same amount of information about student learning as in a normal school year and therefore may not be able to provide the same amount of detailed feedback,” it said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has meant that since spring break, students have not been able to attend school as normal – instead learning and working from home using Zoom calls, online tools and phone apps.